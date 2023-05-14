Former SPPU vice-chancellor Ram Takwale passes away

Senior educationist and former vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University ( SPPU) Ram Takwale passed away on Sunday. He was 90.

Senior educationist and former vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University ( SPPU) Ram Takwale passed away on Sunday. He was 90. (HT PHOTO)

Takwale held various positions at different educational institutes in Maharashtra and the country. He significantly contributed to the open learning system and also wrote on various topics related to education. Takwale worked with Rashtra Seva Dal and initiated various educational projects. People from the education, politics, and social work fields offered their condolences over Takwale’s demise

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his condolence message said Takawale brought positive change in the education system. “The news of the death of senior educationist Dr Ram Takwale is very sad. Takawale’s work in the field of education is valuable. We have lost a guide who gave a new direction to education. He was always inspired to create an ideal education system by making radical changes in the education sector of the state. A heartfelt tribute,” Shinde said in his tweet.

Takwale implemented three important educational initiatives during his tenure as V-C, which includes the education for all initiative, the foundation empowerment of Open University, and administrative reforms. With the help of technology, he started a project City in the Village also called ‘Cillage’. Under this initiative, women and youth staying in villages were provided education in their villages and did not need to shift to cities.He was a visionary educator and worked towards his motto to provide education for everyone,” said Nitin Karmalkar, former SPPU V-C.

Takwale was born in Hurgude Village in the Pune district. As his father was a primary teacher, he took his primary education at the village school in the district. Later on, his father transferred to Pune. Takwale completed his B.Sc in 1956 from Fergusson College, and MSc from Pune University in 1957. He also received his Ph.D. from Moscow University.

Takwale taught Physics at Fergusson College and SPPU. He was vice-chancellor of SPPU between from 1978-1984, and 1988-1989. During 1985 to 1987, he worked as the coordinator of Maharashtra Open University for the education department of the state government. He was also the vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University between 1989-1995, and V-C of Indira Gandhi National Open University from 1995-1998.

After serving a career at the National Open University, Takwale started working on developing a method of distance learning using Information Technology. From 2001 to 2004, he served as the Director of Maharashtra Gyan Mandal. He was also the president of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) from 2003 to 2006.