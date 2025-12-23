Service roads on Pune-Satara highway upgraded to three lanes

In a move towards easing congestion and enhancing road safety, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed major upgradation of the Pune-Satara highway, one of the busiest routes in western Maharashtra. The project involved resurfacing the main carriageway and widening service roads from two- to three- lanes at several locations, in collaboration with M D Infra Company. As per information shared by the NHAI, service roads spanning nearly 40 out of the total 120 kilometres (wherever road conditions were poor and land availability permitted expansion) have been widened. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The service roads, now widened to 10.5 metres, have already started showing improvements in traffic movement, particularly during peak hours. These roads are now expected to divert local, two- and three-wheeler traffic away from the main highway, thereby reducing congestion and the risk of accidents.

Explaining the objective of the project, NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam said, “Our focus was to address recurring traffic congestion and accident-prone spots on the Pune-Satara highway. By resurfacing the main road and adding a third lane to the service road, we have created better capacity and safer movement for both light and heavy vehicles. Increased road width directly contributes to reducing accidents and ensures a smoother driving experience for commuters.”

Regular highway users have welcomed the development. Rahul Kindre, who travels daily between Pune and Shirwal for work, said, “Earlier, the service road used to get heavily congested, forcing smaller vehicles onto the main highway. After the widening, traffic movement has become much smoother, especially during morning and evening peak hours.”

Another commuter, Sunita Jagdev, who stays in Satara and frequently travels to Pune, said, “The wider service road feels much safer now. Two-wheelers and local vehicles can use it comfortably without mixing with fast-moving traffic on the main road, which reduces stress and the risk of accidents.”