Seventh aircraft incident linked to Baramati renews safety concerns

A seventh aircraft accident or incident linked to Baramati’s aviation and flight-training operations since 2022 has renewed concerns over safety infrastructure, operational systems and oversight at the airfield, prompting aviation experts to call for a comprehensive review.

Local residents and officials gather around the wreckage of a trainer aircraft that crash-landed near the airstrip at Baramati Airport, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Sunday. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Sunday when a Cessna 172 (VT-SEX) operated by Carver Aviation veered off the runway while landing. The trainee pilot and instructor escaped unhurt, while the aircraft suffered minor damage.

Pune superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill said the aircraft skidded while landing. A senior police official said the cause was being investigated and it was too early to determine whether a technical problem or another factor was responsible.

The incident comes just over six months after a Learjet 45 crashed while attempting to land at the same airstrip on January 28, killing then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar said the latest incident warranted a review of Baramati’s safety infrastructure, operational systems and oversight of flight-training activities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “While the exact cause of today’s incident will be established through the appropriate investigation, repeated incidents involving training aircraft inevitably raise concerns about the safety environment in which trainee pilots and instructors operate,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While the exact cause of today’s incident will be established through the appropriate investigation, repeated incidents involving training aircraft inevitably raise concerns about the safety environment in which trainee pilots and instructors operate,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“It is important that the safety and confidence of trainee pilots must be paramount, as such incidents can understandably shake the confidence of aspiring pilots and their parents in the flight-training environment,” Vandekar added.

Baramati has emerged as a major centre for flight-training organisations and general aviation, Vandekar said, adding that infrastructure and operational systems must keep pace with the volume of flying activity. He called for appropriate air traffic services, modern navigation and communication systems, stronger emergency response infrastructure and other aerodrome safety facilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The long-term objective should be a professionally managed and appropriately controlled aerodrome capable of supporting safe operations in a wider range of weather and operational conditions,” he said.

Since 2022, a Carver Aviation training aircraft crashed near Indapur after suspected fuel starvation; two Red Bird Flight Training Academy aircraft were involved in separate incidents in October 2023, including one crash after engine power loss and another forced landing; and a Red Bird aircraft crash-landed after a bird strike in August 2025.

The January 2026 Learjet crash was followed by another Red Bird Tecnam P2008 JC making a forced landing near Gojubavi on May 13 during a solo training flight. The trainee pilot escaped unharmed.

The incidents have also raised questions about the airfield’s operational arrangements. Owned by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Baramati Airport has a 5,500-by-100-foot runway and operates with VHF-based advisory services provided by training organisations on a roster basis rather than a dedicated air traffic control unit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Previous investigations have flagged concerns over aviation fuel storage and other safety practices. Stakeholders have sought improved landing aids, meteorological support, emergency response facilities, communication and navigation systems, and closer monitoring of flight-training operations.

Vandekar said safety improvements should be based on a comprehensive assessment of present and future risks rather than introduced only after accidents or incidents.