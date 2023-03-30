Sextortion: Pune senior citizen loses 4.66 lakh after being lured in video chat

A 64-year-old senior citizen residing in Model Colony area of Pune lost ₹4.66 lakh to cyber fraudsters who allegedly lured him to take off his clothes during a video chat and then extorted money by threatening to make the videos viral on various social media platforms.

A case has been registered under sections of 384,385,386,170,419,420 of the IPC and sections 66 (C) 66 (D) 67 (A) of the IT Act and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police officials, the incident occurred between March 21 and 25. The victim filed a complaint at Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday.

The police said the cyber criminals contacted the complainant on a phone messenger platform on March 21 through the profile of a woman. After chatting for a couple of days, the senior citizen was lured into removing his clothes, while the woman screen recorded the Act. The accused demanded money from him and threated to make the video viral. Considering this, the senior citizen paid ₹51,000 to the accused and asked to delete the video.

Later, the victim also received a fake call from a fraudster pretending to be an official of a social media company. This official demanded ₹4.10 lakh to delete the video. The victim paid this amount, said police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim also received a third call, where the accused pretended to pose as Delhi police officials and tried to extort money and threated to register a case against him if he did not pay. The victim then realised that he is being extorted and approached Chaturshringi police to file a complaint.

Ankush Chintamani, assistant police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said, “The victim had received three calls from the victims out of which he had paid ₹4.66 lakh in two different transactions to the two accused. When the victim received a third call, he approached to the police station.’’

A case has been registered under sections of 384,385,386,170,419,420 of the IPC and sections 66 (C) 66 (D) 67 (A) of the IT Act and further investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}