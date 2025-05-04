Menu Explore
Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani visit SPPU Science Park

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 04, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Adani Group's Gautam Adani met at SPPU to discuss industry support and potential collaboration.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met at the Science Park in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday. While the meeting reportedly took place for nearly two hours, a representative of the park claimed that it was a courtesy visit.

Adani and Pawar spent time at the facility and were informed about key initiatives, including the promotion of over 1,300 startups and funding support to more than 200 firms. (HT FILE)
Adani and Pawar spent time at the facility and were informed about key initiatives, including the promotion of over 1,300 startups and funding support to more than 200 firms. (HT FILE)

Rajendra Jagdale, director general, Science Park, SPPU said, “It was just a courtesy visit.”

‘We had sought an audience with Adani to brief him about our work and explore ways industry can support us. To our surprise, he agreed to visit, and Pawar saheb facilitated the meeting,” he said.

Adani and Pawar spent time at the facility and were informed about key initiatives, including the promotion of over 1,300 startups and funding support to more than 200 firms, Jagdale said. Select innovations in biofuels, cyber safety and AI-based cattle health monitoring were showcased during the visit, he added.

“We also shared our vision for CSR and how technology can transform lives, including our work with the transgender community. Adani was impressed and expressed interest in collaborating with us,” Jagdale said.

(With agency inputs)

