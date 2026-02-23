Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Pune for mild dehydration, condition stable

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) on Sunday due to mild dehydration, hospital officials said. **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_04_2026_000012B) (PTI)

Doctors treating Pawar said there is no cause for concern. “Pawar was admitted this morning with mild dehydration. He has no other major medical issues and is very stable. A CT scan and blood tests have been conducted, and the reports are normal,” said Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, and chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

Earlier, the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the same hospital for chest congestion and difficulty in breathing on February 9. He was successfully treated and later discharged on February 14, six days after undergoing treatment.

Along with Dr Grant, consultant physician Dr Abhijit Lodha and Dr Simon Grant will be treating Pawar.

Dr Grant added that Pawar has been given intravenous fluids and put on antibiotics as a precaution. “He has a mild cough and vomiting, but nothing serious. The previous infection has completely resolved. He is expected to be discharged in a couple of days,” he said.

Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who is with him at the hospital, posted on X: “We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune, for follow-up tests and hydration. Thankful to all the doctors and healthcare workers.”

Vittal Maniyar, a close associate of Pawar, said the veteran leader was brought to the hospital as part of a routine check-up. “Previously, he had undergone treatment for over a week, and even post-discharge, he was on medication for some time. All his test reports are normal, and he is in good health. He has been brought to the hospital for rest and a checkup,” Maniyar said.