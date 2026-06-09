Sharad Pawar says INDIA bloc leaders to meet soon to address differences

Amid reports of the ​Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) distancing itself from the INDIA alliance, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said senior leaders of the opposition bloc would meet within the next two weeks to address concerns and maintain unity among its constituents.

Nagpur, Apr 01 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a Press conference, at Press Club, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Chandrakant Paddhane)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar said representatives of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) were holding a review meeting in New Delhi on Monday and would urge all alliance partners to avoid taking any drastic decisions.

His remarks come amid reports that the DMK, a key constituent of the opposition grouping, has expressed reservations about its future role in the alliance following recent electoral setbacks.

“Since such concerns have emerged, we will invite the principal leaders of the alliance within the next eight to fifteen days and try to find a way forward. I am confident a solution can be worked out,” Pawar said.

Describing Monday’s meeting in Delhi as primarily a review exercise, Pawar said NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule was representing the party.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Based on today’s discussions, we will decide the next course of action and how best to address the issues that have arisen,” he said, adding that there are no major elections in the immediate future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on today’s discussions, we will decide the next course of action and how best to address the issues that have arisen,” he said, adding that there are no major elections in the immediate future. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The meeting brought together leaders from more than 20 opposition parties, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, as the alliance seeks to strengthen coordination ahead of future electoral contests, including the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.