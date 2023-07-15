Why Maha govt is focusing on ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ scheme

The Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government is holding programmes in different cities to launch ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep scheme) with the chief minister and his two deputies attending all the programmes. To reach maximum voters, Maharashtra government on May 14 launched Shashan Aplya Dari programme aimed at providing benefits of government schemes at one place. So far, the programmes have been held at Satara, Latur, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli, and Nashik.

On Saturday, chief minister Eknath Shinde (R) and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the event in Nashik. (HT PHOTO)

In the past one year, Shinde-led government announced various initiatives targeting different communities and sizeable professional groups. “The government are now focussing on execution of schemes of direct benefit to woo small vote banks wIth assembly elections due next year,” said a political observer.

On Saturday, chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the event in Nashik. Despite being a government programme, the ruling parties ensured to put up their party flags at the public event.

Ahead of the programme, various government departments identified applicants seeking various benefits and they were given certificates. According to officials, around two lakh beneficiaries were identified in Nashik district.

Earlier this week, the programme was planned in Pune district at Jejuri but was cancelled.

Fadnavis said, “The intention of the programme is to give benefits of government schemes to the citizens directly at their doorstep. In the last public event, Ajit dada stated that his party flags were missing, however, in the Nashik event we had flags of all the three parties.”

Fadnavis blamed former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said,“Thackeray claimed that he did not understand much about agriculture, cooperation and other fields. But now, we all three are experts in all the sectors including politics, agriculture and cooperation.”

According to Shinde, Maharashtra government completed one year, and are putting their achievements in front of the citizens.“The government is trying to reach 27 lakh citizens by giving them direct benefit of the schemes,” Shinde said.

Satish Nikam from Niphad who is a beneficiary said, “We got agricultural machineries under this scheme. We had applied for it and during the programme, the officials helped us and we qualified for the scheme.”

Maharashtra government had formed a special cell for these schemes at state, district and taluka level. The intention behind is to give the benefit of the schemes in less period. Another agenda is to give information of various schemes to the citizens.

