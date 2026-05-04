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Shirur court acquits man in 2020 murder case citing incomplete chain of evidence

The case was initiated after the landlord lodged a complaint stating that the accused had allegedly confessed to killing the woman over suspicions of an extramarital relationship

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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A sessions court in Shirur has acquitted a 40-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in 2020, holding that the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The judgment was delivered on April 30, 2026 by additional sessions judge S P Pol.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit open. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Dattatray Genba Gaikwad, was facing trial under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly killing Sarika Sudam Giramkar by slitting her throat inside a rented room at Wada Colony in Shirur on July 27, 2020.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the deceased were living together as a couple in a rented accommodation owned by complainant, Baban Shete. The case was initiated after Shete lodged a complaint stating that the accused had allegedly confessed to killing the woman over suspicions of an extramarital relationship.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit open. The postmortem report confirmed that the death was homicidal, with severe injuries to the neck, including damage to vital structures such as the trachea and cervical vertebrae.

On the issue of extra-judicial confession, the court found that although statements were made before certain witnesses, procedural lapses and lack of supporting evidence reduced their reliability.

Citing legal principles governing circumstantial evidence, the court emphasised that, “the chain of evidence must be so complete as to leave no reasonable doubt that the crime was committed by the accused and no one else.” It concluded that this standard was not met in the present case.

The court held that while motive and cohabitation were established, crucial links such as recovery of the weapon, forensic corroboration, and last-seen evidence were missing. As a result, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution has not established the chain of circumstances to prove that the accused is the person who committed the murder,” the court stated while recording its finding.

Accordingly, the court acquitted Gaikwad of the charge under section 302 of the IPC and ordered his immediate release, if not required in any other case. The court also directed him to furnish a personal bond of 15,000 to ensure his presence in case of an appeal.

The case, which began with an FIR registered on July 27, 2020, saw a prolonged trial spanning nearly six years before reaching its conclusion.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Shirur court acquits man in 2020 murder case citing incomplete chain of evidence
Home / Cities / Pune / Shirur court acquits man in 2020 murder case citing incomplete chain of evidence
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