Shirur court acquits man in 2020 murder case citing incomplete chain of evidence

A sessions court in Shirur has acquitted a 40-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in 2020, holding that the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The judgment was delivered on April 30, 2026 by additional sessions judge S P Pol.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit open. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Dattatray Genba Gaikwad, was facing trial under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly killing Sarika Sudam Giramkar by slitting her throat inside a rented room at Wada Colony in Shirur on July 27, 2020.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the deceased were living together as a couple in a rented accommodation owned by complainant, Baban Shete. The case was initiated after Shete lodged a complaint stating that the accused had allegedly confessed to killing the woman over suspicions of an extramarital relationship.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit open. The postmortem report confirmed that the death was homicidal, with severe injuries to the neck, including damage to vital structures such as the trachea and cervical vertebrae.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, while affirming the homicidal nature of the death, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused was the perpetrator. The case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence, including alleged motive, extra-judicial confession, and recovery of the weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, while affirming the homicidal nature of the death, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused was the perpetrator. The case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence, including alleged motive, extra-judicial confession, and recovery of the weapon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The court noted several critical lapses in the prosecution’s case. There was no eyewitness to the incident, and key circumstances such as the recovery of the knife allegedly used in the crime were not conclusively proved. Panch witnesses did not fully support the prosecution, and the alleged discovery of the weapon lacked corroboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court noted several critical lapses in the prosecution’s case. There was no eyewitness to the incident, and key circumstances such as the recovery of the knife allegedly used in the crime were not conclusively proved. Panch witnesses did not fully support the prosecution, and the alleged discovery of the weapon lacked corroboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, the court observed that the prosecution failed to establish proper seizure and linkage of forensic evidence, including clothes and blood samples. The chemical analysis reports did not conclusively connect the accused to the crime, weakening the evidentiary chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the court observed that the prosecution failed to establish proper seizure and linkage of forensic evidence, including clothes and blood samples. The chemical analysis reports did not conclusively connect the accused to the crime, weakening the evidentiary chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the issue of extra-judicial confession, the court found that although statements were made before certain witnesses, procedural lapses and lack of supporting evidence reduced their reliability.

Citing legal principles governing circumstantial evidence, the court emphasised that, “the chain of evidence must be so complete as to leave no reasonable doubt that the crime was committed by the accused and no one else.” It concluded that this standard was not met in the present case.

The court held that while motive and cohabitation were established, crucial links such as recovery of the weapon, forensic corroboration, and last-seen evidence were missing. As a result, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution has not established the chain of circumstances to prove that the accused is the person who committed the murder,” the court stated while recording its finding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Accordingly, the court acquitted Gaikwad of the charge under section 302 of the IPC and ordered his immediate release, if not required in any other case. The court also directed him to furnish a personal bond of ₹15,000 to ensure his presence in case of an appeal.

The case, which began with an FIR registered on July 27, 2020, saw a prolonged trial spanning nearly six years before reaching its conclusion.

murder case See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON