News / Cities / Pune News / Shirur police recover fighter jet parts from Ganjewadi village

Shirur police recover fighter jet parts from Ganjewadi village

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 20, 2023 10:52 PM IST

A joint search was carried out by the IAF team along with the police but had to be called off due to a leopard scare and darkness

PUNE: The Shirur police have recovered a 60-foot-long hose pipe and metal parts which allegedly fell from an IAF aircraft on a routine sortie from Ganjewadi village in Kawathe Yemai village of Shirur Taluka on October 17. According to the Shirur police, the metal parts and pipe were found the next day and handed over to the air force authorities.

According to the Shirur police, the metal parts and pipe were found the next day and handed over to the air force authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In this regard, police station in-charge Sanjay Jagtap said, “The pipe and parts have been found and handed over to the IAF authorities. I cannot comment on the nature of the parts and the pipe material. The material fell on a barren land, and it was a civilian area. The appropriate agencies should speak on the matter,” he said.

A joint search was carried out by the IAF team along with the police but had to be called off due to a leopard scare and darkness. The operation began the next morning and police patil Ganesh Pawar painstakingly carried out the search and found the material.

Pawar and his son located the material at a secluded place near the riverbank and informed the police about the same.

A team of Shirur rural police consisting of PSI Sunil Ugale handed over the material to the Air Force personnel.

A large number of villagers had gathered at the spot after the news went viral on social media. A query regarding the incident seeking an IAF version of the incident was sent to the defence PRO office, Southern Command.

