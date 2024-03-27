Shiv Sena serves show cause notice to Shivtare for defying party line

The Shiv Sena has finally taken action against Sena leader, Vijay Shivtare, by serving him show cause notice for defying the party line and using ‘objectionable’ language against an alliance partner leader. The party has asked Shivtare to file a written reply to the show cause notice served to him within three days. Shiv Sena leader and party disciplinary committee chief, Dada Bhuse, on Tuesday sent notice to Shivtare asking him to clarify his position. (HT PHOTO)

Despite chief minister Eknath Shinde trying to persuade Shivtare, the latter has been firm about contesting polls from Baramati where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is set to field his wife, Sunetra Pawar. As Shivtare has been harsh in his criticism of Ajit Pawar, NCP had sought his expulsion from the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leader and party disciplinary committee chief, Dada Bhuse, on Tuesday sent notice to Shivtare asking him to clarify his position. Through the notice, the party warned Shivtare of disciplinary action if he did not change his stance.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that the party will not tolerate any defiance and action will be taken against Shivtare if he goes ahead and files his nomination papers from Baramati.

“The chief minister has on various occasions tried to convince Shivtare not to speak up against members of alliance partners. The party will continue that effort till the last. However, if Shivtare goes ahead and files his nomination papers, he will be expelled from the party,” said Shirsat.

A known detractor of Ajit Pawar in local politics, Shivtare, 64, has been firm about contesting polls from Baramati, which can hurt the party candidate’s chances in the Lok Sabha polls. Shivtare’s stand against Ajit Pawar has created a rift within the tripartite ruling alliance, with the NCP warning the Shinde-led Sena to ensure that support for Sunetra Pawar from leaders and workers is seen on the ground and that failing to do the same will not be beneficial for the ruling side.

Despite repeated attempts, Shivtare did not respond to phone calls.

When asked about Shivtare’s criticism of him, Ajit Pawar, while in Pune on Tuesday, said, “I don’t want to comment about it. This is a democracy and anyone can say what they want; it is their right to say so.”