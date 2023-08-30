MCOCA invoked against 19-member gang

The Shivajinagar police have booked 19 members of Sagar alias Yallya Kolanatti gang under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The action against Kolanatti and his 19 accomplices was taken as part of the probe into the Nitin Mhaske murder case. This is the 55th MCOCA case registered against criminal gangs in the city under the supervision of Pune city police commissioner Retesh Kumaar, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nitin Mhaske and his friend were attacked by the Kolanatti gang while he was coming out of Mangala Talkies on August 16. The accused hit Mhaske with sword, chopper, iron rods, sticks and smashed his head with slabs. An FIR was lodged at Shivajinagar police station under IPC 302, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 147, 148, 149, 120(b) of Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The gang leader Sagar (35), Sushil Achutrao Suryavanshi (27), Mallesh Shivraj Koli (24), Manoj Vikas Howle (23), Rohan Mallesh Tupadhar (23), Shashank alias Rishabh Santosh Bengale (21), Gudgappa Fakirappa Bhagrai (28), Kishore Sambhaji Patre (20), Sahil alias Sarya Manohar Kamble (20), Ganesh aka Gumpat Shivaji Chaudhary (24), Rohit alias Machhi Balaji Bandgar (20), Vicky alias Nepya Kashinath Kamble (22), Imran Hameed Shaikh (31), Lawrence Raju Pillay (36), Akash Sunil Gaikwad alias Chaddi (22), Vivek Bholenath Navghare (25), Akshay alias Bunty Vijay Sable (25), Vinayak Ganesh Kapde (21), Pradip Santosh Pawar (21), Saurabh Balu Sasane ( 20) have been arrested.

The police in their MCOCA dossier stated that Sagar committed crimes by forming an organised gang and making profits through illegal means.

