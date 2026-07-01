Pune: A Pune-based civic activist has demanded an audit of all resorts run by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), pointing out that several properties have recorded low occupancy rates despite being located at prime tourist destinations. ‘Shockingly poor occupancy’: Civic activist demands audit of all MTDC resorts

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an audit of MTDC-owned resorts across the state and corrective measures to improve their performance.

MTDC owns resorts at several prominent tourist destinations, including Mahabaleshwar, Ajanta-Ellora, Matheran and beaches along the Konkan coast. Velankar said these properties are spread over large areas and are located at strategic locations, yet their occupancy remains poor.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism industry witnessed a boom as people opted for revenge tourism after the lockdown, and hotels and private resorts flourished. It is shocking that the business of MTDC resorts declined. ” Velankar said.

He said information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed that the average occupancy rate of 32 MTDC-owned resorts was 39% in 2022-23, which further declined to 37% thereafter.

“Even at popular destinations such as Mahabaleshwar and Matheran, occupancy has remained below 40% over the last three years. The occupancy of conference halls and exhibition halls is barely 5%, while at some locations it is below 10%,” he said.

Velankar said MTDC itself is aware of the situation as the data was provided by the corporation under the RTI Act.

“Large amounts of taxpayers’ money are being spent on these properties. The government pays staff salaries, but nobody seems concerned about whether these properties generate adequate revenue,” he said.

He urged the state government to conduct an audit of all MTDC resorts and improve cleanliness, maintenance and infrastructure facilities, stating that tourists would prefer staying at MTDC properties if they are managed properly.