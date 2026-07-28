Pune -

Short circuit triggers minor fire at Pune railway station

A minor fire broke out in an electrical distribution (DP) box on platform number 1 at Pune railway station Monday afternoon, leading to disruption and a brief emergency response. Railway staff and fire safety personnel managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes, preventing it from spreading and ensuring passenger safety. No injuries or major damage were reported although the incident led to brief disruption in the immediate area while authorities secured the site and restored normalcy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the information shared by the railways, the incident occurred at around 3.50 pm when smoke was seen emanating from the junction box located above the signal and telecommunication (S&T) office on platform number 1. Preliminary investigation indicates that the smoke was caused by a short circuit inside the electrical junction box. Railway staff immediately initiated emergency protocols and disconnected power supply to the affected section as a precautionary measure even as firefighting personnel responded to the emergency.

By 3.55 pm within five minutes of being detected, the fire was successfully extinguished. Following the incident, technical teams isolated the affected power supply, inspected the damaged equipment, and carried out repairs to the junction box. Railway officials said that normal operations resumed soon after repairs were completed and there was no impact on train operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We noticed smoke emanating from an electrical junction box above the S&T office on platform number 1 at around 3.50 pm. The fire, caused by a short circuit, was brought under control within five minutes. As a safety measure, the power supply to the affected portion was isolated, the damaged equipment was repaired, and normal conditions were restored. There was no casualty, injury or damage, and train operations remained unaffected,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We noticed smoke emanating from an electrical junction box above the S&T office on platform number 1 at around 3.50 pm. The fire, caused by a short circuit, was brought under control within five minutes. As a safety measure, the power supply to the affected portion was isolated, the damaged equipment was repaired, and normal conditions were restored. There was no casualty, injury or damage, and train operations remained unaffected,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division. {{/usCountry}}

Read More