Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years

PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

“Since the last two to three years, I have seen that there is a shortage of meters and one cannot predict when the meter will come; the meters have come after seven to 12 months. There is a huge demand for meters at MSEDCL but they receive very less number of meters from manufacturers. Many pay the extra money and take the meters,” said Dilip Rathi, a real estate developer.

“If you have a flat system of 200 flats, you will not get all the meters in one installment. You will receive 50 meters and after a few months, you will receive the next batch of 50 meters and so on. If as a builder we tell common people that there is a shortage, people will not believe and if they go to MSEDCL, the power supply body will not admit that they have a shortage,” said Rathi.

The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply. Recently, one of the consumers was receiving 100 unit bills every month since January 2021 and even after the meter was found faulty, the consumer continued to receive an average bill, with the MSEDCL claiming that they could not place a new meter due to shortage of meters.

However, MSEDCL officials did not admit to a shortage of meters. “All the meters will be available by the end of this month. We have given all the LoAs (Letter of Awards) and the meters will be available. Every year, MSEDCL gives 8 to 9 lakh new connections. Besides this, we also replace faulty connections and old meters. Last year even though it was a partial lockdown, we distributed 20 lakh meters, which include both three-phase and one-phase meters (residential and industrial, respectively),” said a MSEDCL spokesperson.

“The tendering process, technical feed – all these processes take time. There is no shortage as such but we cannot keep stock of the meters because as they come, we distribute them to the circles and these circles distribute the meters as per requirements. Many a times, delay is caused by the manufacturers. The MSEDCL purchases meters from seven different manufacturers,” the spokesperson said.

Vivek Velankar, founder of city-based NGO, Sajag Nagrik Manch, questioned the MSEDCL, “Who is responsible for the losses of MSEDCL due to monthly average electricity bill payment without changing faulty meters? If electricity meters are not available for new connections, customers will have to bring meters at their own cost and they will also have to pay fees for meter testing. What exactly is the reason for MSEDCL not purchasing enough meters for many years and who is responsible for it?”

Vishal Jagtap, a consumer who bought a new flat on Kumthekar road, said, “I had to wait for five month to get a new meter. Our builder had informed us that there was a shortage in January so we got our meters in the first week of May.”

Another MSEDCL officer on condition of anonymity said, “Very minimal shortage happens, otherwise MSEDCL is capable of providing meters to all customers.”