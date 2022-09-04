Show cause notices issued to two hotels in Pune for flouting liquor norms

The Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued show cause notices to two hotels which were shut down by the regional excise department on charges of selling liquor. The collector had earlier issued an order to keep all the liquor shops in the district closed for five days during the ongoing Ganpati festival to maintain the law and order situation.

However, the flying squad raided several private hotels on September 1 in Kalyani Nagar and booked two of them under relevant sections of the State Excise Act. The state excise department officials warned that raids would continue in the city till the immersion day based on the order of the district collector.

CB Rajput, superintendent of the state excise department, Pune, said, “The two hotels will remain shut till the hearing is complete. We will take action against hotels found flouting norms.”

Pune police have filed 41 cases under the Bombay Prohibition Act and seized 309 litres of country liquor worth ₹49,150 and two mobile phones during search operations.