Pune’s Dagdusheth mandal invites Yogi for Ganesh festival

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal has invited UP CM Yogi Adityanath for Ganesh festival inauguration, as they are preparing a replica of Ram temple.

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal has invited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration ceremony of Ganesh festival this year.

Hemant Rasane, the mandal’s secretary, said, “We met Yogi Adityanath and invited him for the function, and he promised to visit the city during the festival. As we are preparing a replica of Ram temple being constructed at Ayodhya for Ganeshotsav this year, we decided to invite the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the opening function.”

