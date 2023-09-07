Pune’s Dagdusheth mandal invites Yogi for Ganesh festival

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal has invited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration ceremony of Ganesh festival this year.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE PHOTO)

Hemant Rasane, the mandal’s secretary, said, “We met Yogi Adityanath and invited him for the function, and he promised to visit the city during the festival. As we are preparing a replica of Ram temple being constructed at Ayodhya for Ganeshotsav this year, we decided to invite the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the opening function.”

