The Talegaon Dabhade police successfully recovered a silver crown stolen from the Tulja Bhavani temple in Maval taluka after arresting two accused from Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. Silver crown stolen from Tulja Bhavani temple recovered

The accused have been identified as Ravi Jatashankar Soni, 34, from Kudalwadi and Ramesh Shriram Soni, 36, from Bodakewadi. Both originally hail from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The 1.3-kilogram silver crown was stolen from the temple located near Jijamata Chowk between 7 am and 7:30 am on May 23. Following a complaint, police registered a case at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

Shweta Khedkar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, “A special team was formed to trace the culprits. We examined CCTV footage from the area, analysed technical evidence and gathered intelligence through confidential sources. Based on the leads generated during the probe, police identified two suspects allegedly involved in the theft.”

The accused were subsequently tracked down and arrested. After interrogation, police recovered the stolen silver crown, valued at several lakhs of rupees, from their possession.

Police are also investigating whether the accused acted alone or were part of a larger inter-state theft network targeting temples and religious institutions.