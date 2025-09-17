Silver items worth 62 lakh, 5 lakh cash stolen from jewellery store in Pune

In a theft incident at a jewellery shop in Guruwar Peth, burglars broke into a factory manufacturing silver ornaments and accessories and escaped with three sacks of silver and cash, collectively worth around ₹67 lakh. The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras, and police have launched an investigation based on the footage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between September 14 and September 15.

According to police, the burglars gained entry by breaking the window grills of the factory late at night. They stole nearly ₹62 lakh worth of silver items, including ornaments, samples, diamond molds, and beads, along with ₹5 lakh in cash kept in a locker. The stolen goods were loaded into a tempo and a scooter before the culprits fled the scene.

Arjun Kudale, assistant police inspector at Khadak police station, said, “Three suspects were seen in the CCTV footage. We have collected all CCTV footage from the cameras located in the area, and our teams are working on it.”

The Khadak police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).