SIM card cover helps police crack murder case after severed legs found in sack

A mobile phone SIM card cover found inside a sack containing two severed human legs helped Sangvi police solve a murder case in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A mobile number printed on a SIM card cover helped them trace the deceased’s family and establish his identity. Further investigation led the police to Kumbhar (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend following a fight after consuming alcohol. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Tanaji Kumbhar, while the deceased was identified as Anil Khade.

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The case came to light around 11am on Friday when two garbage collectors noticed bloodstains on a sack dumped at a garbage spot near an open plot on the road connecting Ramkrishna Mangal Karyalaya to Kate Puram Chowk in Pimple Gurav. When they opened the sack, they found two human legs cut off below the knees and immediately alerted the police.

A mobile number printed on a SIM card cover helped them trace the deceased’s family and establish his identity. Further investigation led the police to Kumbhar.

When a police team reached the accused’s house, it was locked. Police broke open the lock and entered the house after noticing a foul smell. They found Khade’s body inside.

Jitendra Koli, senior police inspector at Sangvi police station, said, “Khade and Kumbhar were friends and had consumed alcohol together on the night of the incident. An argument broke out between them, following which Kumbhar allegedly attacked Khade on the head with an iron object, leaving him unconscious.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then allegedly used a sickle to cut off both legs below the knees. To destroy evidence, he put the severed legs in a sack and dumped them at the roadside garbage spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then allegedly used a sickle to cut off both legs below the knees. To destroy evidence, he put the severed legs in a sack and dumped them at the roadside garbage spot. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused allegedly fled but was arrested on Saturday.