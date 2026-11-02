Ludhiana: Daily wager bludgeoned to death, friend held for murder

A 20-year-old daily wager was bludgeoned to death after his friend struck him repeatedly on the head with a brick following an altercation over a mobile phone in Khanna on October 30. The accused, Harman Singh alias Harry, has been arrested. The accused, Harman Singh alias Harry, has been arrested. (HT)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that Harman took Sachin Kumar to bushes near a pond close to the Meat Market after the latter had paid an instalment for his mobile phone at Books Market. “An altercation broke out between the two, following which Harman repeatedly struck Sachin on the head with a brick, killing him on the spot. He then took away Sachin’s mobile phone and abandoned his body in the bushes,” the DSP said.

Sachin’s body was recovered from the spot on October 31.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Amrit Paswan, Sachin had gone to Books Market on the evening of October 30 to pay the instalment and was accompanied by Harman, a daily wager and resident of Hadda Rori locality in Khanna.

The family initially suspected that Sachin had died after being administered a drug injection. However, the post-mortem examination established that he was murdered.

The Khanna City-2 police had initially registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Following the post-mortem findings, the police added Section 103 of the BNS, which prescribes punishment for murder, and dropped Section 105 in the case.