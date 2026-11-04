Thane: Unable to sleep because his dead best friend kept appearing in his dreams, a man involved in the latter’s murder surrendered at the Thane Crime Branch office at Court Naka, nearly 20 days after the killing. Police subsequently recovered the body, which had been dumped near a creek in Dombivli West, and arrested the accused and his landlord, who allegedly helped dispose of it. Haunted by dreams of murdered friend, man surrenders after 20 days

The accused, Prabhu Karkade, and his landlord, Sandesh Mhatre, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Vishal Kadam, 42. The incident took place in the Mothagaon area of Dombivli West.

Police said Karkade and Kadam were drinking at Mhatre’s rented room in a chawl around 20 days ago when an argument broke out. During the argument, Karkade assaulted Kadam with kicks and punches, killing him. He kept the body in the bathroom overnight.

Mhatre, who was not present at the house that night, visited the room the next morning. Ram Chopade, senior police inspector, Vishnu Nagar told HT, “In the morning, when Mhatre visited the room, he was informed about the incident and decided to dump the body to avoid being arrested.”

Disposing of the body did very little to keep the murdered man out of Karkade’s mind. Following the crime, he began losing sleep as Kadam continued to appear in his dreams.

When he could take no more of the haunted dreams, Karkade decided to surrender and went to the Thane Crime Branch office at Court Naka and allegedly confessed to the crime. The Crime Branch alerted the Vishnunagar police, which has jurisdiction over the area. The police recovered the body from the spot and arrested both men.

Vijay Marathe, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli division, told HT, “After his revelation, our teams went to the spot and recovered the body. We have also arrested the landlord who helped the accused dispose of the body,” Marathe said.

Both men, who worked as car washers and vegetable suppliers, were produced before a Kalyan court on Tuesday. The court remanded them in police custody for four days. Police are investigating the motive and Mhatre’s exact role in the case.