Six arrested for fatal assault in road rage incident

Pune city police on Friday arrested six individuals for allegedly assaulting and killing a 46-year-old man in a road rage incident reported near the Narang Transport labour room in Uruli Devachi on Thursday. The victim, identified as Ramlochan Kori, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Uruli Devachi, was attacked between 9:30 pm and 10 pm. He later succumbed to his injuries. The victim, identified as Ramlochan Kori, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Uruli Devachi, was attacked between 9:30 pm and 10 pm. He later succumbed to his injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Premlal Kumare, Deves Dhurve, Sanjay Masram, Satish Kumare, Vishal Sariyam, and Ranjit Jadhav.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s nephew, Shantkumar Kori, the incident occurred when Ramlochan Kori stepped out to buy groceries. The duo was intercepted by the group, who then allegedly launched a violent assault.

Phursungi police station SPI Amol More said, “The deceased was beaten with wooden sticks and other weapons. We received information about the incident the next morning. By the time he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead.”

Following the incident, a team was formed to trace and apprehend the accused. All six were taken into custody by Friday evening. Initial investigations revealed that the victim, the complainant, and the accused were acquainted and worked together as labourers.

A case has been registered at Phursungi police station under Sections 103(1)(2), 118(1), 333, 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 352, 351, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.