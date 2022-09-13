Six dupe Pune bank, obtain 22.78 lakh gold loan

The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police.

“We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.

Of the accused in the case, five were borrowers while one was a gold valuer for the bank on whose certification banks approved loan application of the applicant. The valuer in association with five borrowers submitted fake gold as a collateral for the gold loan process as per certification from the valuer and the bank approved loans of all five applicants, according to the police.

The incident came to light in January this year after the bank manager Mandar Subhedar after carrying out internal audit, inspection and documentation process filed an FIR with Kothrud police station on Monday.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station.