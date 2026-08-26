Six held for kidnapping, assaulting and robbing youth in Gahunje

PUNE: Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Unit 4 has arrested six alleged habitual offenders for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing a young man of ₹90,000 in Gahunje, police said on Tuesday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Unit 4 has arrested six alleged habitual offenders for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing a young man of ₹90,000 in Gahunje, police said on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The incident took place on August 21 when the victim was riding his motorcycle from Lodha Belmondo towards Gahunje Stadium around 11pm. According to the police, the accused in an autorickshaw intercepted him near a Zepto store, knocked down his bike, forcibly took him into the vehicle and drove him to an open ground near a crematorium in Mamurdi.

The accused allegedly assaulted the victim and took ₹90,000 in cash before fleeing. A case was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Police probe led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Suraj Shankar Chalwadi, Deepak Dayanand Bhandge, Avinash Arun Wankhede, Prathamesh alias Pratik Haribhau Kank, Viraj alias Sunny Yuvraj Hirve and Isak Raju Kajapuram.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered the autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime and mobile phones from the accused. Property worth around ₹1.80 lakh was seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered the autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime and mobile phones from the accused. Property worth around ₹1.80 lakh was seized. {{/usCountry}}

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Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said all six suspects had criminal antecedents.

Pawar said Talegaon Dabhade police initially registered the case, while the crime branch conducted a parallel investigation.

The accused were handed over to Talegaon Dabhade police for further action.