Smart City project ends officially but citizens disappointed

The much-touted ‘Smart City’ project has come to an end officially however many citizens and politicians remain disgruntled as they feel that the initiative failed to make any noticeable impact on the ground. The project was officially shut down on March 31, 2025. Even traffic signals and CCTV cameras are not functioning properly and police officers are still managing traffic manually. How is this a Smart City. (HT PHOTO)

Former corporator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar questioned its efficacy stating, “While we understand that mega projects have timelines, the administration must be made accountable for its performance. The Pune Smart City spent over ₹1,000 crore but what is the reality on the ground? Can we see the completed projects functioning effectively? I doubt that several planned works even took off.”

Whereas Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Prithviraj BP, who holds additional charge of the Smart City project, defended its achievements stating, “The Pune Smart City completed 54 projects—53 have been completed and one is more than 99% complete. The mission received ₹1,095 crore and total expenditure stands at ₹1,051 crore. To ensure transparency, all project details will be published on the official website.”

To which, Keskar and activist Suhas Kulkarni said that they plan to visit select project sites to verify Prithviraj BP’s claims once the data is made public.

Baner resident Amol Rayte expressed his dissatisfaction saying, “When the Smart City project was launched, the Prime Minister himself came down to Pune, and the media gave it huge publicity. But over the years, we haven’t seen the promised progress. Instead, real estate prices in our area have shot up unnecessarily.”

Reshma Gadgil, another resident, said, “We expected something transformative from the Smart City project but the ground reality is different. Despite multiple schemes, there was no coordination. Roads were repaved only to be dug up again within six months. Even traffic signals and CCTV cameras are not functioning properly and police officers are still managing traffic manually. How is this a Smart City?”