Smuggled fake Indian currency notes of Rs2 lakh seized in Pune

Published on Oct 14, 2022 07:28 PM IST

The officers recovered a total 400 FICNs of Rs500 denomination each, amounting to Rs2 lakh, from the person and seized the same under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962

The team of DRI officers acted swiftly and apprehended one person riding a motorcycle approaching from Khadki bazaar lane and trying to cross Elphinstone road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Based on specific information, officers of the Pune regional unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three persons for smuggling fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) into the country and confiscated these FICNs bearing a face value of Rs2 lakh.

The DRI press statement read, “This action was taken in coordination and with the assistance of the officers of Pune customs on October 12 this year. The team of DRI officers acted swiftly and apprehended one person riding a motorcycle approaching from Khadki bazaar lane and trying to cross Elphinstone road.”

The officers recovered a total 400 FICNs of Rs500 denomination each, amounting to Rs2 lakh, from the person and seized the same under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further, two more persons involved in the circulation of smuggled FICNs were nabbed by the DRI officers. Investigation revealed that the FICNs had been smuggled into India from Bangladesh and the arrested trio was involved in the circulation of the same. They have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

