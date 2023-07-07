SNDT starts skill-based courses for girls in Chandrapur district

Pune: The Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women University has started its new campus spread across 50 acres in Chandrapur with the support of a special grant of ₹50 crore given by the state government. The institute will provide skill-based, job-oriented courses to the local community and girl students.

“We have five campuses across the state and, from this academic year, we have started skill-based courses in Chandrapur city. The courses are selected after carrying out a survey, namely home nursing, tailoring and fashion designing that will help students earn a living in future,” said Nalini Patil, principal, SNDT University Pune campus.

Talking about the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) started from this year at the SNDT Pune campus, Patil said, “We are the only institute in the state to start such course. We envision the creation of passionate, motivated, qualified, professionally trained, and well-equipped teachers capable of designing and implementing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for students at different stages of school education. BA.BEd is a dual-major bachelor’s programme having semester pattern.

“The National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) has given permission to 42 institutes in India to start the four-year ITEP from AY 2023-24. The programme will be run by various IIT institutes, Central Universities, various educational institutes in India and universities. The SNDT College of Education, Pune is one of the 42 institutes to gain permission for the programme.”

The entrance test for ITEP will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility for ITEP is ‘A’ certificate obtained after successful completion of grade 12 (or equivalent stage of education such as pre-university, intermediate etc.) with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade from recognised board(s)/university. The online submission of application form is June 26, 2023 and the last date of successful transaction of fee is July 19, 2023.

SNDT Women’s University is a 106-year-old first women’s university of India.

