Solapur air connectivity takes a hit as flights remain uncertain

PUNE: With the Solapur-Mumbai service operated by Star Air discontinued within a month of its launch in early September and Fly91 yet to announce a schedule for services from Solapur, air connectivity from the city has taken a beating amid growing requirements from its industrial, business, medical and proposed information technology (IT) sectors. In the absence of dependable flights, passengers continue to rely largely on road and rail transport for travel to Mumbai, Goa and other destinations.

With disruption and non-launch of Solapur-Mumbai services, air connectivity from the city has taken a beating amid growing requirements from its industrial, business, medical and proposed IT sectors. (MdMostafizur - stock.adobe.com (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Star Air commenced its Solapur-Mumbai service on August 2 but suspended the same in early September after informing the Solapur district administration that rising fuel prices and other operational issues had made it difficult to continue the service. The airline had indicated that the service could resume after about a month, raising expectations of its return in October. However, there has been no official confirmation or visible progress on resumption of the service so far.

Meanwhile, Fly91 had indicated that it would launch services from Solapur in August but the airline is yet to announce a schedule. Uncertainty therefore continues over the proposed Solapur-Mumbai and Solapur-Goa services. Neither the district administration nor the airline have provided a clear timeline for commencement or resumption of services.

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{{^usCountry}} The repeated suspension of services and prolonged uncertainty over proposed routes have raised concerns over the reliability of air connectivity from Solapur. Solapur district guardian minister Jaykumar Gore said that the administration is committed to improving air connectivity and will hold discussions with airlines to address operational issues. “Solapur needs dependable air connectivity for its industrial, commercial, medical and tourism sectors. We will take up the matter with the airport authorities and airlines, and make efforts to ensure that existing services resume and new routes are introduced. Our objective is to strengthen Solapur’s connectivity and make the airport more useful for citizens and businesses,” Gore said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The repeated suspension of services and prolonged uncertainty over proposed routes have raised concerns over the reliability of air connectivity from Solapur. Solapur district guardian minister Jaykumar Gore said that the administration is committed to improving air connectivity and will hold discussions with airlines to address operational issues. “Solapur needs dependable air connectivity for its industrial, commercial, medical and tourism sectors. We will take up the matter with the airport authorities and airlines, and make efforts to ensure that existing services resume and new routes are introduced. Our objective is to strengthen Solapur’s connectivity and make the airport more useful for citizens and businesses,” Gore said. {{/usCountry}}

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The district administration has said that discussions with airlines are underway to improve connectivity from Solapur. It has also assured that a meeting will be held with Gore to discuss the issue and explore measures to restore regular services. However, passengers and local businesses are still awaiting a definite timeline for resumption of flights. Residents have also questioned the lack of visible follow-up after the suspension of the Mumbai service, pointing out that its launch had generated considerable public and political enthusiasm. Solapur resident Shripad Kshirsagar said that air connectivity is important for people travelling to Mumbai and other cities for business, medical treatment and professional work. “Whenever a flight service starts, there is a lot of excitement, but passengers need a reliable service that continues regularly. The administration should work with the airlines and find a practical solution so that the flights do not stop after a few weeks,” he said.

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Another resident, Priti Mukhedkar, said that Solapur’s industries, educational institutions and growing business community need predictable air connectivity. “If flights are available only for a short period and then discontinued, people cannot plan their travel around them. We hope the administration and elected representatives will take up the issue seriously and ensure that the airport gets regular connectivity to Mumbai, Goa and other important cities,” she said.