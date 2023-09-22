Soon: Glass skywalk between Tiger & Lion Point at Lonavla

PUNE: If all goes as planned, there will soon be a glass skywalk connecting Tiger Point and Lion Point at Lonavlaalong with some adventure sports thrown in to attract even more tourists to this popular hill station. The state government has instructed the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. As Lonavla is near to both Pune and Mumbai, the proposed skywalk will attract more tourists. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who also holds the charge of the finance ministry Thursday held a meeting with the MTDC, elected members from Pune district, and administrative officers for the purpose. Along with financial department officials, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh were also present at the meeting.

The MTDC made a presentation proposing the construction of a glass skywalk between Tiger Point and Lion Point at Lonavla along with adventure sports in these areas. Pawar gave his nod to the glass skywalk and said, “While constructing the skywalk and other tourism-related infrastructure, safety should come first followed by environmental friendliness.” Pawar asked the tourism department to prepare the DPR within a period of one month. He instructed to take necessary care for parking, public amenities and washrooms while preparing the DPR. The deputy chief minister promised to make available the necessary funds for this project which is estimated to cost Rs100 crores. It will require 4.85 hectares of land. While presenting the budget, Pawar had made financial provision for the development of tourism at Lonavla and Maval. Along with Lonavla, the MTDC proposed an international-standard tourism centre at Maval. As Maval is near to both Pune and Mumbai, it will attract more tourists.

