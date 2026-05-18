Pune, A special court has been constituted in Pune following directives of Bombay High Court to conduct day-to-day trial in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Nasrapur village here, with hearings scheduled to begin from May 21, officials said on Monday.

Special court set up for day-to-day trial in rape-murder of minor in Pune's Nasrapur village

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The trial will be conducted before District Judge-6 and Special Sessions Judge S R Salunkhe under tight security arrangements, they said.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village under Rajgad police station limits in Pune district. Police had registered FIR No. 169/2026 at around 2.07 am on May 2 against accused Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble, a 65-year-old labourer with a criminal background.

The prosecution is also expected to move an application seeking a court-monitored inspection of the crime scene at the commencement of the trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the prosecution would seek expeditious completion of the trial and strict punishment for the accused.

"We have filed the chargesheet within 14 days and will make every effort to ensure the trial is concluded in the shortest possible time in accordance with law," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident had triggered widespread outrage in the region and posed significant law-and-order challenge, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident had triggered widespread outrage in the region and posed significant law-and-order challenge, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The situation was brought under control through heavy police deployment and close monitoring by Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation was brought under control through heavy police deployment and close monitoring by Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In view of the gravity and sensitivity of the case, the Maharashtra government appointed Misar as Special Public Prosecutor on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of the gravity and sensitivity of the case, the Maharashtra government appointed Misar as Special Public Prosecutor on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Misar, currently serving as Nashik District Government Pleader, has more than three decades of legal experience and has handled several high-profile criminal and terror-related cases, including matters linked to Malegaon blast, Mumbai serial blasts, organised crime syndicates and prosecutions under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Misar, currently serving as Nashik District Government Pleader, has more than three decades of legal experience and has handled several high-profile criminal and terror-related cases, including matters linked to Malegaon blast, Mumbai serial blasts, organised crime syndicates and prosecutions under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He will be assisted by advocates Suresh Gaikwad and Prathamesh Shingne during the trial proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will be assisted by advocates Suresh Gaikwad and Prathamesh Shingne during the trial proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said a Special Investigation Team formed under SP Gill completed the probe within two weeks and submitted a 1,100-page chargesheet before the Special Court in Pune late on May 16.

According to the prosecution, the chargesheet includes evidence such as CCTV footage, forensic science laboratory reports, medical evidence and witness testimonies, including 'last seen together' statements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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