Speculation rife about Vishal Patil contesting election on VBA ticket in Sangli; Kadam asks MVA to reconsider decision

A day after it was announced that Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena faction (UBT) will contest from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader and former Union minister Pratik Patil met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday. Former Union minister Pratik Patil met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Pratik is the brother of Vishal Patil, who is keen to contest Lok Sabha election from Sangli, but after the Sena (UBT) did not concede to the alliance partner, Vishal and his supporters are unhappy, leading to unease within the local Congress unit in Sangli.

So, as Pratik met Ambedkar, speculations are rife that Vishal might contest the election on a VBA ticket.

When asked about the meeting, Ambedkar said. “In the morning (on Wednesday), Pratik approached me. We had a long discussion. I am hopeful that soon they will take the decision.”

When asked whether Ambedkar will support Vishal if the latter decides to contest the election from the Sangli constituency as an independent candidate, the VBA chief said, “We will decide after the nomination is submitted.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader MLA Vishwajit Kadam held a press conference on Wednesday and appealed to all leaders in MVA, urging them to reconsider the decision regarding Sangli’s candidature.

Kadam said, “Since the inception of discussions regarding seat sharing, we have consistently advocated for the party to be allocated the Sangli seat. Even after that, the seat was allocated to UBT. We are requesting all MVA leaders to reconsider our demands.’’

The VBA chief, meanwhile, criticised Congress for “surrendering” to Shiv Sena (UBT).

Ambedkar said the Congress party should first decide if it wants its presence in Maharashtra or not. “Despite being the main party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress party failed to secure both the Bhiwandi and Sangli seats,” he said.

According to political observers, if Vishal contests the election from the Sangli seat with VBA’s backing, it may lead to vote division for Sena’s (UBT) Chandrahar Patil, who is contesting polls as MVA candidate.

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency comprises assembly segments like Miraj, Sangli, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal and Jat. Of these two MLAs are with BJP, two with Congress, one from NCP (SCP), and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is vacant after the death of MLA Anil Babar.

As the constituency has not been represented by any Sena (UBT) leader, it will not be an easy fight for Chandrahar.

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 7 (phase 3) and the counting is scheduled on June 4.