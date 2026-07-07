Speed limit on Abhinav School–Navale Bridge stretch reduced to 40 kmph

To curb accidents on the high-risk stretch, the Pune traffic police have reduced the maximum speed limit to 40 kmph for all vehicles on the Abhinav School–Navale Bridge stretch of National Highway 548D under the jurisdiction of the Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic division. The earlier lapped limit of the stretch was 60 kmph.

Traffic police at the Abhinav School–Navale Bridge stretch while listening to feedback from locals. (HT)

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The order was issued on Monday by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The revised speed limit will apply to all vehicles except emergency services such as fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and ambulances, stated the release issued by Bhajibhakare.

Traffic police said the decision was taken to improve road safety and ensure smoother traffic movement on the corridor, which witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day.

Assistant police inspector Priyanka Gore of the Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic division said the stretch has a steep downhill gradient towards Navale Bridge, prompting many motorists to pick up speed, which has contributed to accidents in the past.

“The Abhinav School–Navale Bridge stretch has a downward slope, and vehicles often gain speed while descending. Combined with heavy traffic, this increases the risk of accidents. Reducing the speed limit to 40 kmph is aimed at improving safety for all road users and preventing overspeeding-related crashes,” Gore said.

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic police have appealed to motorists to monitor their speedometers, adhere to traffic signs and comply with the revised speed limit. Violators will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, with enforcement being carried out through CCTV surveillance and speed guns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic police have appealed to motorists to monitor their speedometers, adhere to traffic signs and comply with the revised speed limit. Violators will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, with enforcement being carried out through CCTV surveillance and speed guns. {{/usCountry}}

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