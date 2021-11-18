Speeding BMW car hits road divider in Pune, driver injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Mangled remains of BMW car after accident. The vehicle dashed the road divider at Mhatre bridge in Pune on Wednesday night. Two occupants of the car broke the windshield and came out of the vehicle, while the third passenger, who was injured, had to be rescued by fire brigade. (HT)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:03 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: A BMW car dashed the road divider of the DP road at Mhatre bridge on Wednesday night. Two occupants of the car broke the windshield and came out of the vehicle, while the third passenger, who was injured, had to be rescued by the fire brigade. According to the fire brigade officials, the accident took place around 2.30 am and the rescue operations were finished around 3.30 am. Officer Rajesh Jagtap of Erandwane fire station said that the fire department received a call regarding the accident at 2.42 am.

“The speeding car coming from Rajaram bridge hit the divider near Shubharambh lawns. While one passenger got stuck in the car, two other co-passengers came out after breaking the windshield. We rescued the passenger who was stuck behind the steering wheel by using cutters and other tools to cut the metal rods,” Jagtap said.

Alankar police station officials said the passengers were sent to hospital for preliminary medical treatment and later discharged. A non-cognisable case has been lodged, police said.

