Speeding car hits two youth in Pune, driver flees

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2024 06:36 AM IST

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera captured the accident that took place in front of Peacock Hotel at 9:48 pm

A speeding car hits two young persons walking near the National Defence Academy’s (NDA) Kondhwa Gate on the Pune-Bahuli route at Warje on Thursday night.

The speeding vehicle did not stop after the accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The speeding vehicle did not stop after the accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera captured the accident that took place in front of Peacock Hotel at 9:48 pm. The footage shows the car hitting the duo, walking on the side of the road and looking at their mobile phones, and the latter thrown a few feet away due to the impact.

The speeding vehicle did not stop after the accident.

Uttamnagar Police Station has filed a case against the unknown driver.

