SPPU courses: Chemistry in demand, few takers for languages

Pune: As the new academic year is about to start and students are looking forward to taking admissions for various courses, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) admission department is also holding entrance examination for its post graduate, undergraduate and diploma courses.

Till now, 29,500 online applications have been received for the entrance examination and as usual there is a demand for popular course in Science and Management streams. And some courses and departments are struggling to get admissions.

“Currently, students are registering online for various courses offered by SPPU and its deadline is up to July 28. We have received around 29,500 applications, while there is a mixed response to Science and Humanities courses by students. However, language department or courses have got poor response this year. Less number of applications have been received for these department courses for the entrance exams,” said Uttam Chavan, SPPU deputy registrar for the academic admissions department.

There are 102 postgraduate courses with various departments in SPPU and 80 courses are of diploma, certificate and undergraduation.

“In the Science stream, the maximum demand or entrance applications have come for Chemistry department, followed by Physics and Computer science for this year. Once the deadline is over on July 28, we will check out which department and courses have got less response and then accordingly for those courses open admissions will be done. There will not be any entrance examination held for them,” Chavan said.

Usually there is a trend to take admissions for these less-in-demand courses by students who want to study and prepare for competitive exams. They take admission to these courses and on the basis of it they get hostel accomidation in SPPU. So, it is an easy way for students to get hostel facilities and prepare for competitive examination. But this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the number of such students has drastically gone down affecting the admission process.

“There are hundreds of students who come from rural parts of the state and want to get government jobs through competitive examination. But they cannot afford to stay in rented flats, so these students take admission for lesser in demand courses at SPPU and on its basis get hostel admission. But as university hostel is closed since pandemic started, students didn’t appear for such courses in this academic year,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation.