SPPU entrance exams to be held between July 21 and July 24

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday declared a detailed schedule for the entrance examination for the diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses. The entrance exams will be held between July 21 and 24. There are 2,500 seats available at various departments at SPPU and for this academic year, the entrance exams will be held in online mode.

The syllabus for the entrance examination will be available on the website. The Online Entrance Examination (OEE) will be of 100 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ), and will consist of two sections, section A- General knowledge or aptitude or logic or comprehension with 20 marks and Section B- Subject-specific questions with 80 marks. Examination of both sections will be conducted together, stated the circular

“The negative marking system will be applied for evaluation. For every wrong answer one fourth of the allotted marks will be deducted. Merit list of the candidates based on total scores of Section A and B would be prepared for admission. ln case of candidates securing equal marks in the OEE, merit list would be prepared based on marks secured in Section B of the OEE. And in case of candidates securing equal marks in Section B of OEE as well, merit list would be prepared based on marks secured in the qualifying examination,” said Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU.

Candidates can download online admit card five days before the online examination.

“The Online Entrance Examination (OEE) for all Post Graduate and lntegrated PG courses will be conducted online proctored mode. Detailed schedule of date and time of each exam and mode of exam will be announced later on SPPU website.” added Sonawane.