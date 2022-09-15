SPPU faces 14-hr power cut

Pune: The electricity supply at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus was disturbed for more than 14 hours since Tuesday night due to internal “express feeder” problem at the electricity supply line on the university campus. Supply was restored on Wednesday around 1.30 pm after varsity staff and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) fixed the problem. The power outage caused inconvenience to students during the first half of the day.

As per the information given by MSEDCL Pune division, there was an electricity supply issue at SPPU campus as their express feeder was tripped. As the varsity does not have night patrolling staff to check the power lines, the issue was detected late.

Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar, said, “There was a disturbance in electricity supply and, for backup, we have 70 generators and invertors at our campus. We faced issues during the few working hours in the morning, but electricity supply was restored by afternoon.”