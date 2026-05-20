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SPPU postpones engineering exams after student protests

SPPU on Tuesday postponed undergraduate engineering examinations scheduled to begin from May 20 following protests by students

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday postponed undergraduate engineering examinations scheduled to begin from May 20 following large-scale protests by students led by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress.

SPPU on Tuesday postponed undergraduate engineering examinations scheduled to begin from May 20 following protests by students. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The development came a day after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to engineering students who had taken admission to higher academic years under the disputed “carry on” policy. The court permitted eligible students to fill out examination forms and appear for upcoming SPPU examinations.

The university announced the revised examination schedule late in the evening after nearly 700 students gathered on campus, demanding postponement of exams, correction of result-related errors and implementation of the Bombay High Court’s recent interim relief order for engineering students admitted under the controversial “carry on” scheme.

Youth Congress media department president Akshay Jain said students were under severe mental stress because of examination scheduling and pending academic issues. “Conducting exams without giving students preparation leave, amid confusion in the revaluation process, and with delayed results is an injustice to students. The university administration must take decisions while keeping students’ concerns in mind,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU postpones engineering exams after student protests
Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU postpones engineering exams after student protests
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