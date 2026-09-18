SPPU records highest engineering admissions in state at 64,822

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recorded the highest number of engineering admissions among the 17 public universities in the state, with 64,822 students admitted to affiliated engineering colleges for the academic year 2026-27, according to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday

Young man writing college or university application form with pen and paper. Student applying or filling document. Scholarship, grant or admission. School website in laptop. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The overall engineering admission count in the state has reached 1,81,927, with students admitted to 387 engineering colleges offering 111 branches. Of the total admissions, 1,14,121 are male students and 67,806 are female students.

The number of engineering admissions has increased by 15,181 compared with the previous academic year. In 2025-26, a total of 1,66,746 students had secured admission to engineering courses.

SPPU has the highest number of admissions among the universities covered by the CET Cell. It is followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, with 34,385 admissions, and the University of Mumbai with 32,126 admissions.

Among the 111 engineering branches, Computer Engineering recorded the highest number of admissions at 28,170. Mechanical Engineering was next with 19,702 admissions, followed by Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering with 18,895 and Computer Science and Engineering with 18,277.

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{{^usCountry}} Pune also recorded the highest number of engineering admissions at the district level, with 49,616 students admitted to engineering colleges in the district. Nagpur followed with 18,921 admissions, while Nashik recorded 12,469. Mumbai Suburban had 11,421 admissions and Thane 11,236. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune also recorded the highest number of engineering admissions at the district level, with 49,616 students admitted to engineering colleges in the district. Nagpur followed with 18,921 admissions, while Nashik recorded 12,469. Mumbai Suburban had 11,421 admissions and Thane 11,236. {{/usCountry}}

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