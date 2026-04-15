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SPPU releases admission notification for UG, PG programmes

The online application process will continue until May 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s admission portal.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced today admissions for its undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), Integrated and Interdisciplinary programmes for the academic year 2026–27 through an Online Entrance Examination (OEE).

Pune, India - Dec. 21, 2018: SPPU Main building in Pune, India, on Friday, December 21, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The online application process will continue until May 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s admission portal.

Admissions will be strictly based on merit in the OEE, which is scheduled to be conducted between June 1 to June 13. The exam will be held in centre-based online mode and will have a duration of two hours.

The OEE will carry 100 marks and consist of two sections: Section A (20 marks) will test general knowledge, aptitude, logic, and comprehension, while Section B (80 marks) will include subject-specific questions. Negative marking will apply with one-fourth marks deducted for each incorrect answer. In case of a tie, merit will be decided based on Section B scores, followed by qualifying exam marks if needed.

For detailed information on programmes, eligibility, and syllabus, candidates are advised to visit the official SPPU website.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU releases admission notification for UG, PG programmes
Home / Cities / Pune / SPPU releases admission notification for UG, PG programmes
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