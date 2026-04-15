SPPU releases admission notification for UG, PG programmes

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced today admissions for its undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), Integrated and Interdisciplinary programmes for the academic year 2026–27 through an Online Entrance Examination (OEE).

Pune, India - Dec. 21, 2018: SPPU Main building in Pune, India, on Friday, December 21, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

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The online application process will continue until May 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s admission portal.

Admissions will be strictly based on merit in the OEE, which is scheduled to be conducted between June 1 to June 13. The exam will be held in centre-based online mode and will have a duration of two hours.

The OEE will carry 100 marks and consist of two sections: Section A (20 marks) will test general knowledge, aptitude, logic, and comprehension, while Section B (80 marks) will include subject-specific questions. Negative marking will apply with one-fourth marks deducted for each incorrect answer. In case of a tie, merit will be decided based on Section B scores, followed by qualifying exam marks if needed.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates in the final year of their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply, subject to passing their exams before admission. Reservation policies will be implemented as per government of Maharashtra norms, including provisions for reserved categories, persons with disabilities, defence personnel’s children, and a 30% quota for female candidates in UG programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates in the final year of their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply, subject to passing their exams before admission. Reservation policies will be implemented as per government of Maharashtra norms, including provisions for reserved categories, persons with disabilities, defence personnel’s children, and a 30% quota for female candidates in UG programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹1,000 for general category candidates and ₹800 for reserved categories. Applicants must pay separately for each course applied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹1,000 for general category candidates and ₹800 for reserved categories. Applicants must pay separately for each course applied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates are required to upload necessary documents such as mark sheets, caste certificates (if applicable), and other relevant certificates during the application process. Admit cards can be downloaded five days prior to the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates are required to upload necessary documents such as mark sheets, caste certificates (if applicable), and other relevant certificates during the application process. Admit cards can be downloaded five days prior to the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The university clarified that inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee admission, which will be confirmed only after document verification and fulfilment of eligibility criteria. Hostel accommodation and financial aid are not guaranteed and will follow separate procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university clarified that inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee admission, which will be confirmed only after document verification and fulfilment of eligibility criteria. Hostel accommodation and financial aid are not guaranteed and will follow separate procedures. {{/usCountry}}

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For detailed information on programmes, eligibility, and syllabus, candidates are advised to visit the official SPPU website.

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