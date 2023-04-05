7.4k students get SPPU scholarships worth 4.95 cr

Pune -

The SPPU is in the process of depositing funds into the bank accounts of the respective recipients. (HT PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has awarded as many as 7,402 students in five different types of scholarships worth a total of ₹4.95 crore, which was distributed during this academic year 2022-23.

As per the information given by SPPU, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Economic Assistance Scheme, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Financially Weak Students Help Scheme, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme, Mahatma Jotirao Phule Meritorious Student Scholarship Scheme and Swami Vivekananda Student Assistance are the various schemes which students can avail of.

A total of 14,847 applications were received for the five scholarships and after detailed scrutiny 4,711 students for undergraduate and 2,691 students for postgraduate courses were chosen for the academic year 2022-23.

The SPPU is in the process of depositing funds into the bank accounts of the respective recipients. The official website www.unipune.ac contains detailed information, rules, and conditions for all of the university’s scholarships.

“Considering the students in every element as the social responsibility of the university, we at SPPU have started these scholarship schemes. Every year, the administration calls for applications from students, and the university carries out the prescribed security in a transparent manner. The scholarship amount is directly credited to the student’s account,” SPPU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, said in a statement.

