Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams
pune news

SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams

The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams
Students were seen preparing for upcoming exams on the SPPU campus on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. However, many students seek the exams in online mode citing that they have returned to their hometown and village and it will be difficult to attend offline exams in May because of summer heat.

The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.

Meanwhile, students have started an online campaign #OnlineExamForAllMaharashtraUniversities to press for their demand. Piyush Taru, one of the SPPU students, said, “We want the varsity to hold the summer semester exam online and take it offline from the next semester.”

Another student Manasi Konje said, “I am studying at SPPU in Science department and have returned to my village in Aurangabad. If exams are taken offline, I need to come to the city only for the exams. Hence, the exams should be held online.”

RELATED STORIES

A few papers of first semester exams of SPPU will end by April. Next semester examinations will be held between May 2 and June 27. The inter-disciplinary stream courses exams will be delayed for the second semester and would go on till September 30. Details of second semester exams have been uploaded on varsity website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP