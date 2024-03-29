 SPPU to conduct guidance workshop on first year college admission - Hindustan Times
SPPU to conduct guidance workshop on first year college admission

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 29, 2024 06:48 AM IST

SPPU to conduct workshop for Class 12 students to guide them on NEP 2020 changes for admission in interdisciplinary courses in Maharashtra colleges from 2024-25.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct a guidance workshop for students who have appeared for Class 12 board examinations to clear their doubts regarding taking admission in various courses. The reason for conducting this workshop is that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being implemented in the state from the next academic year 2024-25 and students will have to take admission to the first year in all colleges of the state as per the NEP guidelines.

Implementation of NEP guidelines has started in all autonomous colleges of Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Implementation of NEP guidelines has started in all autonomous colleges of Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Exams of Class 12 students have just ended and students are now waiting for the results. However, where and how to take admission after declaration of results is a challenge for students and there is a possibility of further confusion among students and parents due to the changes wrought by NEP 2020.

Implementation of NEP guidelines has started in all autonomous colleges of Maharashtra. NEP will be implemented in all colleges affiliated to universities in the state from the forthcoming academic year 2024-25. NEP will enable students to take admission in interdisciplinary courses. One subject has to be chosen as specialisation from the first year itself. Also, some subjects will be major and others will be minor. Similarly, students and parents have to be aware of big and small things like having to take credit from online courses. Else, students may get confused about which subjects to choose in the first year.

Earlier, after passing Class 12, students could choose six subjects for the traditional curriculum. Due to NEP however, many changes have been introduced. As a result, students who have passed Class 12 need to be properly guided for first year admission. Therefore, a workshop will be held by the SPPU soon, mainly in junior colleges connected to senior colleges. That way, students and parents will be able to clear their doubts by interacting directly with the experts.

“The university will give guidance to students who have passed Class 12 on various important topics such as how to choose subjects given the changes made under the NEP. The university is preparing for that and the information regarding the selection of resource person and workshop duration will be published by the university soon,” said professor Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro-vice chancellor.

