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SPPU to conduct SET on July 26; online applications from June 2

The application process without a late fee will commence from 11 am on June 2 and continue until 6 pm on June 16. Applications with a late fee can be submitted between June 17 and June 19 until 6 pm.

Published on: May 29, 2026 05:56 AM IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the 41st State Eligibility Test (SET) for the post of assistant professor on July 26, and the application process will commence from June 2, officials said.

Pune, India - December 24, 2018: SPPU main building in Pune, India, on Monday, December 24, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - December 24, 2018: SPPU main building in Pune, India, on Monday, December 24, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The examination will be held at centres across Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Nandurbar and Panaji in Goa.

Candidates can submit applications only through the online mode on the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in. The application process without a late fee will commence from 11 am on June 2 and continue until 6 pm on June 16. Applications with a late fee can be submitted between June 17 and June 19 until 6 pm.

The examination fee for candidates from the open category has been fixed at 800, while candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Nomadic Tribes (NT), Vimukta Jatis (VJ), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), transgender category and orphan category will have to pay 650. With late fees, the charges will increase to 1,300 and 1,150, respectively.

 
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