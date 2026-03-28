SPPU V-C sends staff on compulsory leave, announces forensic audit

PUNE: The budget session of the senate at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday witnessed high drama as members stalled proceedings and refused to allow the budget to be presented, demanding a forensic audit and immediate action against alleged financial irregularities. The protest culminated in vice-chancellor (VC) Suresh Gosavi announcing that the head of the department of technology, Aditya Abhyankar, will be sent on compulsory leave from March 27 and that a forensic audit of the functioning of the university will be conducted within a month’s time. SPPU vice-chancellor announced that head of department of technology will be sent on compulsory leave from March 27 and forensic audit of functioning of the university will be conducted in a month. (HT FILE)

As the Friday session of the senate began, members prevented the VC from presenting the budget, insisting on ‘concrete answers and action’ against long-standing allegations of corruption and inaction. Members pointed out that the issue had been raised repeatedly over the past two years, with meetings held every six months, but no substantial action had been taken. Responding to the disruption, Gosavi said, “Due process is being followed and a CAG audit is already underway. A systemic committee has been formed which has held two meetings thus far. However, I am admitting that the audit report could not be submitted before the given deadline namely March 31.”

The explanation drew sharp criticism from senate members who questioned why the committee was formed without informing the senate. When asked about the timeline, Gosavi said that the committee was constituted on February 25, 2026; a response that triggered further backlash. Senate member Vinayak Ambekar alleged that out of approximately ₹4.48 crore spent, nearly ₹2.5 to ₹3 crore had been misappropriated, including ₹1 crore charged as ‘implementation cost’ which Ambekar called ‘shocking’. Ambekar presented documentary evidence to the VC during the session, intensifying the confrontation. The allegations are linked to a project assigned by the state’s tribal development department for setting up a data analytics centre wherein the technology department allegedly inflated the equipment costs, leading to irregularities of around ₹2.5 to 3 crore.

Following heated exchanges between members including Sachin Gorade Patil, Apurva Hire, Bapurao Baste, Ishani Joshi, Shantanu Lamdhade, Jayant Kakatkar, Vaibhav Dixit and Advait Bamboli, the VC adjourned the house for 10 minutes. After the session resumed, members remained firm, stating that the proceedings will not continue unless action is taken against Abhyankar. Bowing to the pressure, Gosavi announced that Abhyankar will be sent on compulsory leave and that a formal inquiry will be initiated. “We will send (Aditya) Abhyankar on compulsory leave from today after office hours and initiate an inquiry through a committee comprising a retired judge, a chartered accountant, and senate members. The forensic audit report will be submitted within one month. Additionally, a forensic audit of the university’s functioning from 2017 to 2024 will be conducted through an external agency,” he said.

The developments mark a significant escalation in tensions within the university administration, with senate members making it clear that continued inaction will not be tolerated.