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SSC Class 10 results will be declared May 8 at 1pm

Schools will be able to view their overall institutional results on the official board website using school login credentials.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:59 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced on Thursday that the results of the Class 10 (SSC) examinations conducted in February–March 2026 will be declared on May 8 at 1:00 pm.

"Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results will be released online through the board’s official result portals, including https://results.digilocker.gov.in, https://mahahsscboard.in, https://sscresult.mkcl.org, along with other listed websites. Students will be able to access their subject-wise marks online and download their scorecards. The board also arranged for digital mark sheets to be stored and accessed through the DigiLocker application.

Schools will be able to view their overall institutional results on the official board website using school login credentials.

Students can apply online from May 9 to May 23 to verify marks, obtain photocopies of answer sheets, and request re-evaluation in applicable subjects.

The board clarified that students seeking re-evaluation must first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet and apply within five working days, following the prescribed procedure and paying the required fee.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / SSC Class 10 results will be declared May 8 at 1pm
Home / Cities / Pune / SSC Class 10 results will be declared May 8 at 1pm
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