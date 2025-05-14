SSC results: 211 students score 100%, cut-offs set to rise in top Pune colleges

The Maharashtra State Board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results have recorded a sharp rise in perfect scorers this year, with 211 students scoring 100% marks, up from 187 last year. The spike in top scores is expected to push Class 11 admission cut-offs higher, particularly in prominent junior colleges in cities like Pune and Mumbai. Anjali Deshmukh, education expert, said the steep rise in high scorers will directly impact admissions (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Latur division has once again asserted its dominance, contributing 113 students to the list of perfect scorers. Pune division reported 13 students with 100%, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (40), Mumbai (8), Kolhapur (12), Amravati (11), Nagpur (3), Konkan (9) and Nashik (2). While Latur’s tally dipped slightly from 123 last year, it has retained its top position.

The overall performance has improved significantly, with 81,809 students scoring above 90%, a development that will intensify competition for seats in top science and commerce colleges. In addition, 1,11,878 students scored between 85% and 90%, 1,39,000 between 80% and 85%, and 1,56,375 between 75% and 80%. A sizable number—3,71,820 students—scored between 45% and 60%.

Anjali Deshmukh, education expert, said the steep rise in high scorers will directly impact admissions. “The sharp increase in 90+ per cent scorers will undoubtedly push up cut-offs. Prestigious colleges in cities like Pune will have to revise their admission criteria. This could lead to stress among students in the mid-to-high 80s, a range that was earlier considered excellent,” she said.

Prof Ramesh Kanjani, principal of a reputed junior college in Pune, said the jump this year could be steeper than usual. “Every year we see cut-offs inching up, but this year the rise could be dramatic due to the sheer number of students in the 90–99% bracket. Parents and students should prepare for tougher competition. It’s also time policymakers rethink how to make the admission process more fair and transparent.”

Among the 100 per cent scorers is Ravi Prasad Namjoshi, a Class 10 student of DES MS Golwalkar Guruji School in Pune. “Scoring full marks still feels unreal. It’s the result of consistent effort, disciplined study hours and support from my teachers and family,” said Ravi.

“I made it a point to understand concepts deeply instead of just memorising them. Solving past papers, regular revisions and staying calm during the exams helped. I hope to pursue science in Class 11 and aim for a career in research. This result has given me the confidence to dream bigger,” he said.