MSRTC to offer free travel to HIV, haemophilia, dialysis patients

SLUG: State govt initiative

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said the decision will help patients travelling to cities for medical treatment. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PUNE

A substantial number of individuals suffering from sickle cell disease, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), haemophilia, and renal disease may now be able to travel for free on state transport buses. On June 14, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) issued a circular to all regional offices asking that sickle cell, HIV, Haemophilia, and dialysis patients be provided with free transportation.

The State government has taken the decision for the welfare of patients and MSRTC has given approval for the free travel of patients. This will help patients save travel expenses and be a financial aid. The state Public Health Department has appreciated the support from MSRTC, said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

According to state health officials, dialysis and treatment facilities for patients with sickle cell disease, HIV infection, renal illness, and haemophilia are located in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and medical colleges. Although treatment is free of cost at government facilities, many patients from remote areas have to spend a considerable amount of money on travel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said the decision will help patients travelling to cities for medical treatment.

“Many patients from remote areas are forced to travel to cities or district places to seek treatment. The treatment is provided free of cost or at nominal rates at government hospitals, but the travelling expenses add up to their woes. However, the decision to allow free travel to such patients is a big relief,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON