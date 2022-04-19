State govt provides 212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport

PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. There is need for 25.91 hectare land for the development of the airport.

Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of ₹212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.”

“The development of the airport is very important for Kolhapur district. The funds will help for acquisition of 25.91 hectare land which is required for the airport expansion,” he said.

Kamal Katariya, Kolhapur airport director, said, “It is very good news that funds have been allocated for the Kolhapur airport. The passenger footfall is increasing at the airport in summer schedule. It is important to keep upgrading the airport as in future, we will be getting more flights.”

The airport has six flights daily while the number also goes up to 10 on a few days of the week. Currently, the airport has flights for Tirupati, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.

Kolhapur airport has a runway of 1,930 metre, which is expected to expand to 2,300 metre following completion of the land acquisition process.