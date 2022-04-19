Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / State govt provides 212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport
pune news

State govt provides 212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport

PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport
The state government on Tuesday released 212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The state government on Tuesday released 212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. There is need for 25.91 hectare land for the development of the airport.

Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of 212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.”

“The development of the airport is very important for Kolhapur district. The funds will help for acquisition of 25.91 hectare land which is required for the airport expansion,” he said.

Kamal Katariya, Kolhapur airport director, said, “It is very good news that funds have been allocated for the Kolhapur airport. The passenger footfall is increasing at the airport in summer schedule. It is important to keep upgrading the airport as in future, we will be getting more flights.”

RELATED STORIES

The airport has six flights daily while the number also goes up to 10 on a few days of the week. Currently, the airport has flights for Tirupati, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.

Kolhapur airport has a runway of 1,930 metre, which is expected to expand to 2,300 metre following completion of the land acquisition process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP